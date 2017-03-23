Repligen Co. (RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 2,521 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,521 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $86,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,467.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded up 2.47% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,110 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Repligen had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Repligen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.57 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Repligen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Repligen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs (bioprocessing). The Company is a manufacturer of both native and recombinant forms of Protein A, critical reagents used in biomanufacturing to separate and purify monoclonal antibodies, a type of biologic drug.

