Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) traded up 1.380% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.445. 898 shares of the company traded hands. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.829 and a beta of 0.77.

About Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

