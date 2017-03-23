Regional REIT Ltd (RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) opened at 102.0625 on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 279.87 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

