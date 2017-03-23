Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Regency Centers Corp worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 131,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Corp by 134.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 179,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,602,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,650,000 after buying an additional 269,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) opened at 66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.58. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50.

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Regency Centers Corp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regency Centers Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Regency Centers Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other Regency Centers Corp news, insider Lisa Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,146.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers Corp

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

