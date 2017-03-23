Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Receives $65.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.50 million. Regal Beloit Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Regal Beloit Corp’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,413.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit Corp

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors and controls, electric generators and controls, and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Its Commercial and Industrial Systems segment produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator and custom drives and systems serving commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and power and oil and gas systems.

