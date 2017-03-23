Redrow plc (RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Redrow plc from GBX 605 ($7.47) to GBX 620 ($7.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 493 ($6.09) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Redrow plc to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 445 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 494.50 ($6.11).

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 504.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,117 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.83 billion. Redrow plc has a one year low of GBX 100.00 and a one year high of GBX 505.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Redrow plc

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

