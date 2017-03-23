Redrow plc (RDW) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 493 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Redrow plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 445 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Redrow plc from GBX 555 ($6.85) to GBX 605 ($7.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.03).

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) opened at 500.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.82 billion. Redrow plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 505.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 484.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 431.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Redrow plc Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

