Red Oak Partners, Llc Sells 31,818 Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $337,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 26,517 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $281,080.20.

On Friday, February 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 79,616 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $874,979.84.

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) opened at 10.20 on Thursday. Issuer Direct Corp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

About Issuer Direct Corp

Issuer Direct Corporation is a provider of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company reports its products and services revenues in revenue streams, such as disclosure management, shareholder communications, and platforms and technology. The Company works with a client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks and mutual funds.

