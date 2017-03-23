Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,300 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) had its price objective hoisted by BNP Paribas from GBX 7,900 ($97.57) to GBX 8,300 ($102.51) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($83.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,900 ($97.57) to GBX 8,200 ($101.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,300 ($90.16) to GBX 7,900 ($97.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($96.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($95.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,893.04 ($97.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) traded down 1.29% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7334.00. 1,353,906 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 51.51 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,496.00 and a one year high of GBX 7,786.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,217.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,043.10.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

