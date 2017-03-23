Realty Income Corp (O) EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer Sells 10,213 Shares

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $607,775.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) traded up 0.55% on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 900,903 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company earned $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income Corp’s previous apr 17 dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America Corp lowered Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 10,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

