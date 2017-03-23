RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) traded down 1.47% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 184,379 shares of the stock were exchanged. RMP Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company’s market cap is $101.15 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial, Inc. Lowers RMP Energy Inc (RMP) Price Target to C$0.75” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/raymond-james-financial-inc-lowers-rmp-energy-inc-rmp-price-target-to-c0-75.html.

RMP Energy Company Profile

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RMP Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMP Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.