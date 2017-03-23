Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the brokerage will earn $1.38 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded up 3.50% on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 837,528 shares. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 61.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,559,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

