RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Short Interest Up 47.0% in February

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,928 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 15th total of 1,334,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) opened at 2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $258.90 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. RAIT Financial Trust has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.91.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. RAIT Financial Trust had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RAIT Financial Trust will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of RAIT Financial Trust in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RAIT Financial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT uses its vertically integrated platform and relationships to originate commercial real estate loans, acquire commercial real estate properties and invest in, manage and service commercial real estate assets.

