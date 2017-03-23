Quixant PLC (QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 415 by Analysts at FinnCap

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) had its price target raised by FinnCap from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 415 ($5.13) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) remained flat at GBX 382.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,825 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 249.68 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.13. Quixant PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 187.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 390.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Quixant PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Quixant PLC Company Profile

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

