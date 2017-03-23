Quixant PLC (QXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Quixant PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) opened at 382.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 249.68 million. Quixant PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 187.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.66.

Separately, FinnCap upped their target price on Quixant PLC from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Quixant PLC

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

