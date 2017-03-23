Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) traded up 4.13% on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 377,828 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.53. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

