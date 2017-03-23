Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for DavidsTea Inc (DTEA) Issued By William Blair

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for DavidsTea in a report released on Monday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the firm will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DavidsTea’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEA. TheStreet cut shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DavidsTea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of DavidsTea from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DavidsTea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded down 2.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,090 shares. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DavidsTea by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. increased its stake in DavidsTea by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

