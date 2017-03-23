Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wunderlich began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) opened at 5.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s market cap is $42.37 million.

In other news, Director John H. Pinkerton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth about $248,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

