Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Cormark (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business earned $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $305,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,909,000. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $190,429,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,534,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,474,000 after buying an additional 1,393,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.3097 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

