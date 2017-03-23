Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Company Issued By National Bank Financial (CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway Company in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.46.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 95.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $98.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company news, insider Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.94, for a total value of C$1,479,106.98. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.63, for a total value of C$1,324,969.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,477.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

