Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Company Issued By Cormark (CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company’s FY2018 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.46.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 95.62 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $98.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.61, for a total transaction of C$467,681.01. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,642.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,477.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

