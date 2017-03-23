Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Asure Software Inc Cut by Analyst (ASUR)

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asure Software in a research report issued on Tuesday. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) opened at 10.12 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $86.19 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.