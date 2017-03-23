Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) opened at 4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

