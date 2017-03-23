Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Leucadia National Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (LUK)

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Leucadia National Corp. in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Leucadia National Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Leucadia National Corp. had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leucadia National Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Leucadia National Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leucadia National Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Leucadia National Corp. news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of Leucadia National Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,792,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,584,125.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leucadia National Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Leucadia National Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 435.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 1,211,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,544,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,175,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Leucadia National Corp. by 246.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,601,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 1,139,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leucadia National Corp.

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

