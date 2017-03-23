Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc (GPN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company earned $817.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Raiff Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,460,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,539.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,565 shares of company stock worth $3,544,658 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

