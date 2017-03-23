PVH Corp (PVH) Trading Up 8.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) were up 8.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 4,911,730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $121.00 target price on PVH Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

