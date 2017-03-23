PVH Corp (PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH Corp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.58-1.60 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) opened at 90.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in PVH Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,325,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in PVH Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH Corp by 125.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $8,840,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PVH Corp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $121.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

