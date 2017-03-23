PVH Corp (PVH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $121.00 price target on PVH Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) opened at 90.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. PVH Corp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PVH Corp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

