PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a positive rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 653,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The stock’s market cap is $292.14 million. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.29. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.33% and a negative net margin of 236.68%. The business earned $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post ($3.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,879,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,511.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 751,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,200,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 481,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule therapeutics that focus on post-transcriptional control processes. The Company’s lead product, Translarna (ataluren), is used for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) in ambulatory patients with age of over five years and older.

