Prudential plc (PRU) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Deutsche Bank AG

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,775 ($21.92) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($23.34) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($22.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,748 ($21.59)) on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 1,775 ($21.92) price target on shares of Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential plc to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.91) to GBX 1,705 ($21.06) in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,763.58 ($21.78).

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1726.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,639.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,527.43. The firm’s market cap is GBX 44.38 billion. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,801.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.57 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/prudential-plc-pru-pt-raised-to-gbx-2000-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.