Prudential plc (PRU) Earns Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,880 ($23.22) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($23.34) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price target (up previously from GBX 1,775 ($21.92)) on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential plc from GBX 1,252 ($15.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,683 ($20.79) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,095 ($25.87) price target on Prudential plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,763.58 ($21.78).

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1711.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 43.98 billion. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,801.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,639.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,527.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/prudential-plc-pru-earns-outperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 30.57 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.