Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Instinet assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena Co. PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena Co. PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 56,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/prothena-co-plc-prta-receives-buy-rating-from-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In related news, insider Arthur W. Homan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $163,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen purchased 1,000 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.32 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $164,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,173,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,337,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 71,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 993,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,888,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 875,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,520,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Prothena Co. PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.