Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, Mackie reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) traded down 0.86% on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 1,494,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $142.75 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its ProCellEx protein expression system, ProCellEx. Using its ProCellEx system, the Company is developing a pipeline of biosimilar or generic versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its plant cell-based expression technology, which focuses pharmaceutical markets and that rely upon known biological mechanisms of action.

