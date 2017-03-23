Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) traded down 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,586 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $142.75 million. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its ProCellEx protein expression system, ProCellEx. Using its ProCellEx system, the Company is developing a pipeline of biosimilar or generic versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its plant cell-based expression technology, which focuses pharmaceutical markets and that rely upon known biological mechanisms of action.

