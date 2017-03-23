Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “
Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded up 6.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares. The company’s market cap is $223.10 million. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $889,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,924,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,941,000. Finally, Pharmstandard International S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.
