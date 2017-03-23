Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) CFO Brian H. Oswald Buys 25,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Brian H. Oswald purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded up 0.22% on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 1,460,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,483,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 1,017,067 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

