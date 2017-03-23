PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PROS Holdings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) traded up 2.02% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $702.45 million. PROS Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business earned $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 49.08% and a negative return on equity of 208.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PROS Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS Holdings by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS Holdings by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

