Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Trading Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.40 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 1,836,803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

Specifically, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 3,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares in the company, valued at $189,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey Newell sold 3,645 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $295,937.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,290 shares of company stock worth $10,041,086. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.62.

The company’s market cap is $3.19 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 110.22%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations around the world. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of a suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

