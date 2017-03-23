Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) CEO Gary Steele Sells 40,000 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $1,557,800.00.

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded down 5.71% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.68. 1,187,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The stock’s market cap is $3.23 billion.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 110.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/proofpoint-inc-pfpt-ceo-gary-steele-sells-40000-shares.html.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 360.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 71.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations around the world. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of a suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.