ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLI. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) traded down 0.90% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 410,330 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.36 billion. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

