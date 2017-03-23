Prologis Inc (PLD) Insider Edward S. Nekritz Sells 84,434 Shares of Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $4,344,129.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded up 1.819% on Thursday, reaching $51.225. The company had a trading volume of 794,111 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.576 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.00. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business earned $620 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,523,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,026,000 after buying an additional 1,485,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Prologis by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,213,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,065,000 after buying an additional 653,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,076,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,726,000 after buying an additional 638,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,926,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,017,000 after buying an additional 1,439,073 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,020,000 after buying an additional 590,455 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

