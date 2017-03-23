Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Progress Software Corporation is a global supplier of application development, deployment and management technology, Internet and intranet enabling technologies and support services to business, industry and government. The company’s software products and services address these challenges by increasing developer productivity, by delivering applications with a low total cost of ownership and by enhancing performance and availability. The company’s products include application servers, databases, development tools and application management products. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progress Software from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 263,474 shares. Progress Software has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s market cap is $1.38 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company earned $118 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.51 million. Progress Software had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is -42.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,794,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progress Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $2,720,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 298.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 25.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,377,000 after buying an additional 421,300 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

