Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Progress Software Corporation is a global supplier of application development, deployment and management technology, Internet and intranet enabling technologies and support services to business, industry and government. The company’s software products and services address these challenges by increasing developer productivity, by delivering applications with a low total cost of ownership and by enhancing performance and availability. The company’s products include application servers, databases, development tools and application management products. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progress Software from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 263,474 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Progress Software had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $118 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.73%.

In other Progress Software news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,052,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,377,000 after buying an additional 421,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,515,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 198,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Group I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

