Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) CEO Brenton W. Hatch Sells 30,316 Shares

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 30,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $46,686.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) remained flat at $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $76.98 million. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,278,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 394,998 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

