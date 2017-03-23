PrivateBancorp Inc (PVTB) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PrivateBancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrivateBancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) traded up 0.6340% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.7311. The company had a trading volume of 223,893 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.7021 and a beta of 1.26. PrivateBancorp has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PrivateBancorp’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrivateBancorp will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. PrivateBancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in PrivateBancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PrivateBancorp by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PrivateBancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PrivateBancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in PrivateBancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

PrivateBancorp Company Profile

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

