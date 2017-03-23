Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Position Maintained by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) opened at 61.90 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

In related news, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $1,318,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $619,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,750 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

