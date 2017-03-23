Premier Inc (PINC) Stake Maintained by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. held its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Premier worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 3.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 89,875 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 50.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 27.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 316,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 183.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 524,271 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Premier by 130.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) opened at 30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company earned $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $328,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $207,904.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,421.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,292 shares of company stock valued at $844,425 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

