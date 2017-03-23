PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.18.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) opened at 27.58 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 317.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, Director James Estey purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$154,865.00. Also, insider Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 16,723 shares of company stock valued at $493,107 over the last ninety days.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

