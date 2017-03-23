Portola Pharmaceuticals’ (PTLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) opened at 38.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.18 billion. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $41.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.17. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.67% and a negative return on equity of 82.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mardi Dier sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $409,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 743,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 103,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 735,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 236,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 56,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients who have limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

