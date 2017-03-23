Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – (PLYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.75 target price for the company.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – (NASDAQ:PLYA) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,626 shares. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. – has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s market capitalization is $139.42 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

